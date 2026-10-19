The German economy is no longer the "locomotive of Europe"; it is a railcar that has uncoupled and is now hurtling toward a crash.

Germany is not merely losing jobs; it is losing its industrial DNA—nearly half a million positions have vanished over the last seven years. These losses are occurring in the very bastions of the "German miracle": the automotive, metals, and mechanical engineering sectors—the very industries that once underpinned Germany’s prosperity.

Furthermore, thousands of temporary workers—those lacking contracts with social security coverage—have been laid off during this period. Industrial firms are resorting to other cost-cutting measures as well; for instance, Volkswagen plans to freeze wages for its 660,000 employees worldwide until 2030. The trade union IG Metall is already demanding a pay increase of at least 5% and has vowed to put up a fierce fight. If inflation persists, German workers could see their purchasing power decline by approximately 10% by the end of the decade.

Under these circumstances, the sparks of unrest—reminiscent of the turmoil seen in France—could spread to Germany. Alice Weidel, co-leader of the "Alternative for Germany" (AfD) party, has issued a warning: she believes that Germany could face internal instability, potentially reaching a situation akin to a civil war.