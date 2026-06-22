Friedrich Merz has never enjoyed significant support either within his party, the CDU, or among German society. Stefan Korte, head of the Lauchhammer parliamentary group for the Alternative for Germany (AfD), expressed this opinion in an "Exclusive Interview."

According to him, current Chancellor Merz has long remained in a secondary role in German politics. "In fact, if you look at German politics, and especially the CDU (Christian Democratic Union - ed.), you'll see that they never really wanted him (Merz - ed.). Olaf Scholz and Angela Merkel didn't want him. He was just a small fry," Stefan Korte noted.

The politician also drew attention to Merz's background and his public image. "They had to find a way to finance their interests, because, as I heard somewhere, money makes the world go round. And how are you going to convince people, especially in Germany in this case, that a multimillionaire is a representative of the people?" he noted, adding that Trump at least refused a salary, while Merz did not.

Stefan Korte:

"How many people actually voted for him? We have a non-voter base, I think about 40%. Looking at the remaining 60%, we had 21% for the AfD in the last election. Some voted for the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany – editor's note). So, ultimately, not many people in Germany really wanted him as chancellor.

He emphasized that the politician is currently completely unpopular. "I think he will never be popular. Why? Because all the decisions being made in politics right now are against the people," said an AfD MP.

Stefan Korte attributed his party's rise in popularity to the fact that more and more Germans are beginning to understand the consequences of current policies. "People are slowly starting to realize this, otherwise the AfD wouldn't have 29% in federal polls, and 40-42% in some states, especially in the east. People are starting to realize this more quickly when what I would call a social dictatorship is emerging on the horizon. Because it no longer has anything to do with democracy," he noted.

The politician also criticized the media, which, in his opinion, actively cultivates a negative image of those who make statements inconvenient for the authorities. "I sometimes say things that aren't mainstream, for example, criticizing the number of migrants. They say, 'We spend a lot of money on these people, many of them are illegal, many of them are criminals, and so on. And they earn more money than people in Germany. You know, we have pensioners who are forced to turn to social services to survive. We have pensioners in Germany who collect bottles," he noted.

But you know, in 2022, at an event in Stockholm where I was invited, I said, "If this continues, Germany will become a third-world country." And what did the media do? They simply said Korte was an extremist because he said Germany was a third-world country. That's how the media works.

Speaking on the topic of the militarization of Europe, he mentioned that Germany, too, wanted to get involved in the confrontation. "I would defend my country, but not these politicians, since I am completely opposed to everything they say. For me, defending my country means defending my family. But I will never defend the politicians who are responsible for what happens here in Europe, not even for a second," the head of the Lauchhammer parliamentary group confidently stated.

"What we need to do is unite as a people, grab them by any means necessary, and throw them out. Enough. Stop this nonsense. We need politicians who know what they're doing. They must be competent, educated, and have cultural roots. They must know where they come from and have an ethical and moral foundation, a foundation. Otherwise, without morality, there's nothing," concluded Stefan Korte.