3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Germany, Austria and Finland considered most racist in European Union
Germany, Austria and Finland are considered the most racist in the EU. According to a report by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, in 13 EU countries, 34% of respondents of African descent said they had experienced discrimination in the last year. This is 10% more than in a survey from six years ago. The worst situation is in Germany and Austria, where 64% of respondents have experienced racism.
In Germany, the figure almost doubled compared to the previous survey. Finland is in the third place, where 54% of respondents have experienced racism. According to the survey, discrimination is experienced in employment, in the workplace and when looking for housing.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All