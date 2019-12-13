PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Germany, Austria and Finland considered most racist in European Union

Germany, Austria and Finland are considered the most racist in the EU. According to a report by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights, in 13 EU countries, 34% of respondents of African descent said they had experienced discrimination in the last year. This is 10% more than in a survey from six years ago. The worst situation is in Germany and Austria, where 64% of respondents have experienced racism.

In Germany, the figure almost doubled compared to the previous survey. Finland is in the third place, where 54% of respondents have experienced racism. According to the survey, discrimination is experienced in employment, in the workplace and when looking for housing.

