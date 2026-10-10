Cem Özdemir, Minister-President of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg, stated that supplies of Russian gas at favorable prices had for decades been one of the main pillars underpinning Germany's economic prosperity, RIA Novosti reports.

"We were successful for too long. And our business model rested on three pillars: cheap gas from Russia, lucrative deals with China, and security guarantees from Washington," Özdemir said in an interview with the newspaper *Welt*.

According to him, this model worked for decades, and Germany felt "quite comfortable" within it.

"Now, all three pillars are wobbling significantly," Özdemir said.

The regional leader noted, in particular, that in the current reality, Germany can no longer blindly rely on the US, while China has transformed from a manufacturing hub and customer into a systemic competitor.

Germany has been in a state of general economic stagnation for several years. The country's economy is experiencing a downturn, driven in part by high energy prices resulting from the cessation of gas supplies from Russia.