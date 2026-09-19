Germany and Sweden Begin Joint Maneuvers on Gotland in the Baltic

Germany and Sweden have begun an exercise on transferring troops to the island of Gotland in the Baltic Sea. The maneuvers are taking place 300 kilometers from Kaliningrad.

Air-defense systems are on board the transport ships, and they are being escorted by warships and fighter jets.

The command of the Swedish Armed Forces noted that the maneuvers are not ordinary exercises and are being conducted under real conditions, and that protection of the transport is being provided with combat weapons. The port of Visby, the island’s capital, will be under the constant guard of Swedish and German service members.

For a week the territory of Gotland will be patrolled by drones.