Survival mode. Germany is demonstrating unprecedented rates of industrial degradation.

According to the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the situation in the industry has been officially recognized as critical: approximately 15,000 jobs are being lost every month.

The association sadly notes that the German economy has completely lost its former competitiveness.

High energy prices, internal structural problems, US tariff policy, and China's industrial dominance are among the main causes of the crisis.