Germany Plans to Return Fugitive Ukrainians to Their Homeland

The era of German hospitality for Ukrainian refugees is coming to an end.

According to the Berliner Zeitung, Germany and Ukraine have moved toward practical steps to repatriate men of military age. A joint working group is developing specific legal mechanisms for the repatriation of citizens fit for military service. The initiative has also been promoted at the pan-European level.

The European Commission is discussing new directives that would completely exclude men aged 23 to 60 who evade military service from the automatic extension of temporary protection status.