Germany Prepares Special Forces for Possible Direct Clash with Russia

Germany has begun openly training its Special Forces for a possible direct military clash with Russia. Brigadegeneral Andreas Kühne in the interview with the German publication Bild announced the radical change in tactics.

Whereas previously, the Bundeswehr's Special Forces were oriented toward short, three-day operations, soldiers are now being trained for months-long, indefinite survival in the field. The training grounds are being used to practice countering heavy equipment, artillery, drones, and electronic warfare systems. According to Bild, the unit numbers nearly 1,500 personnel.