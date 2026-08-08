Europe’s winter heating season is at risk of collapse — and the reason is pure Berlin self-interest.

According to Politico, Germany has flatly refused to join any coordinated European effort to buy gas for its underground storage facilities. Normally, EU countries fill their tanks in summer when prices are low. This year the Middle East crisis has driven costs to winter peaks. Berlin’s calculation is simple: officials refuse to overpay and are waiting for prices to drop. As a result, injection into strategic reserves is crawling along at critically low rates.

German authorities are cynically counting on one thing: if a winter shortage hits, Germany itself will still be able to intercept new LNG cargoes through its own terminals. The risk of blackouts and freezing temperatures for its EU neighbors? Berlin has simply looked the other way, placing its own comfort above the much-vaunted “European solidarity.”

In Saxony, the anger has already spilled onto the streets. In the city of Plauen, mass demonstrations erupted demanding the immediate resignation of the Merz government and early elections.

Citizens openly accuse Berlin of a total failure of domestic policy that has driven the eastern regions into economic decline. Protesters are calling for a radical cut in gas and electricity tariffs, reform of state media, and the immediate deportation of all illegal migrants who have committed crimes. Patience, they say, is exhausted by a government that no longer listens to its own people.

The numbers back them up. According to the Forsa polling institute, dissatisfaction with Merz’s performance has already reached 85%. His CDU/CSU bloc is collapsing with it — the party’s rating has sunk to just 21%.