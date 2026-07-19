Alice Weidel, co-chair of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has demanded that Berlin immediately cease all forms of assistance to Ukraine — including military aid — and has declared Kyiv’s potential membership in the EU and NATO “completely unacceptable.”

“We need diplomacy between West and East,” Weidel said during a campaign event in Magdeburg. “As part of the next government, the Alternative for Germany will ensure peace in Ukraine. We will push for peace negotiations to finally put an end to this senseless loss of human life.”

She stressed that her party refuses to take sides in the conflict.

“That is why we will stop all aid to Ukraine — no more taxpayers’ money, no weapons, and no German soldiers,” Weidel declared. “For us, Ukraine’s accession to the EU and NATO is absolutely out of the question.”

At the same time, the AfD leader called for a balanced foreign policy, advocating dialogue with major global powers.

“We want negotiations with Russia, with the United States, and with China, because these countries are important trading partners. That is completely normal,” she said. “Any reasonable German government should pursue this approach — yet the current one is doing exactly the opposite.”

Ukraine has held EU candidate status since the summer of 2022. However, further enlargement of the European Union is currently being approached with caution by member states, who fear internal divisions on key decisions that require unanimous approval. This concern applies not only to Ukraine but to other candidate countries as well.

The AfD’s strong stance reflects growing domestic debate in Germany over the scale and duration of support for Ukraine amid economic pressures at home.