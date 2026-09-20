Germany’s Militarization Alarms EU Allies

As the publication notes, Western leaders had until recently been urging Berlin to increase defense spending. Now, however, European officials worry that Germany’s growing military might could shift the balance of power on the continent. Poland, in particular, fears a resurgence of old territorial claims, while France worries that Germany will displace it as the leading military-industrial power.

According to the latest data, Germany’s defense spending in 2026 rose by approximately 25% compared to the previous year's figures.