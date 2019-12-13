3.43 RUB
Google completely disables monetization to Russian youtube-bloggers
Google completely disables monetization to Russian youtube-bloggers. The company today officially notified users about the termination of the contextual advertising service AdSense. All accounts of content-makers, the country of location of which is Russia, will be deactivated, and the last payment for July will be sent to the balance by August 26. Earlier Google AdSense service has already imposed restrictions on the Russian audience. Thus, the display of ads was disabled, and a ban on creating new accounts was introduced. Now the company has decided to sever all business ties with publishers from Russia.
