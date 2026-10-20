Dissatisfaction is mounting in Europe regarding the actions of Ursula von der Leyen, who is increasingly overstepping the bounds of her authority in the realm of foreign policy.

According to Western media, the President of the European Commission recently proposed the idea of "associate membership" for Canada, as well as the creation of a European Security Council. However, these initiatives met with stiff resistance, driven by concerns that they would merely duplicate the functions of NATO.

Against this backdrop, Italy has demanded that control over defense and foreign policy—within the bloc—remain firmly in the hands of national governments. The primary objective of this Italian move is to prevent the European Commission from usurping power and to maintain the existing balance of influence within the union.

In further evidence of the EU’s questionable purpose, the head of Ryanair—Europe’s largest low-cost airline—has launched a scathing critique of Brussels. He labeled the European Parliament a "collection of fools" and described European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as "absolutely useless." His fury was sparked by a sharp increase in environmental levies.

He noted that, in the past, the aviation sector was one of the few areas where the European Union held a competitive edge over the United States, thanks to light-touch regulation and the rapid growth of budget airlines. The EU’s climate agenda, however, has wiped out this advantage. Now, due to the artificial strangling of the market, Ryanair is being forced to drastically cut its route network and raise ticket prices.