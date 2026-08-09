Half of Japan Can’t Name the Country That Atomized Nagasaki

August 9, 2026 marks eighty-one years since the atomic bomb fell on Nagasaki.

In the city itself, the usual memorial ceremonies took place. Japanese officials attended. At precisely 11:02 a.m.—the exact minute the bomb detonated—complete silence fell over the gathering.

Memorial events on this date have been a tradition for decades, beginning not long after the catastrophe that killed roughly 70,000 people on August 9, 1945.

But a newer tradition has taken hold: the careful refusal to name the country that carried out the nuclear attack. This year, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi, and the mayors of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki delivered their remarks without once mentioning the United States.

The consequences of this cultivated amnesia are grim. Roughly half of Japanese citizens today struggle to identify which nation dropped the bombs. Among schoolchildren, nearly a third believe it was the Soviet Union.