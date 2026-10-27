Hamburg Court Refuses to Dismiss Nord Stream Pipelines Case

The Higher Regional Court of Hamburg has rejected a motion to dismiss the case against a Ukrainian national, Serhiy Kuznetsov. He is accused of participating in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Defense attorneys had previously requested that the case be dropped, arguing that their client—a former military officer—is prohibited from disclosing military secrets. The court stated that the trial will proceed, noting that the defendant’s ability to mount a defense remains unhindered.

The former Armed Forces of Ukraine officer faces charges including the commission of a war crime, as well as carrying out explosions, destroying infrastructure, and disrupting the operations of public utility facilities.