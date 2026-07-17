Hate Crimes against Ukrainians on Rise in Poland

The number of hate crimes against Ukrainian citizens is rapidly increasing in Poland. A range of Polish publications have reported on this alarming trend.

According to the latest police data, in the first six months of 2026, Ukrainians filed 180 hate crime complaints with Polish law enforcement, a 30% increase compared to 2025. Most frequently, Ukrainians complain of beatings, aggression, and verbal abuse.

The most recent high-profile incident occurred in Bielsko-Biała, where Ukrainian girls were verbally assaulted by a 54-year-old man on a bus.