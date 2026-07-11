The German defense company Helsing, which supplies drones to Kyiv, is producing drones at a secret facility in the south of the country. This was reported by TASS, citing The New York Times (NYT).

According to the NYT, the factory is located in a quiet suburban industrial area and operates under strict security measures: the company's name is not displayed anywhere on the premises, employees sign non-disclosure agreements, and production itself can be shut down and relocated within a day if a threat arises.

The newspaper reports that since the end of 2024, this German company has supplied Ukraine with thousands of drones.

In January, Bloomberg, citing a German Defense Ministry report and sources, reported that Ukraine had suspended an order for additional HX-2 attack drones from Helsing after failures during drone testing near the front lines. Helsing told the agency that it was unaware of the German Defense Ministry's report and denied its contents, including the HX-2 launch problems.

Earlier, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Maria Zabolotskaya, stated that Western cooperation with Ukraine in arms production makes European countries complicit in the killing of children in Russia. Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting in late June, the Russian diplomat emphasized that the drones used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to commit crimes are produced with the direct participation of European countries.