High-Profile Scandal in Moldova: Sandu Finds Cushy Jobs for Her Relatives

A high-profile scandal in Moldova: Sandu is finding cushy jobs for her relatives. As always, the wrongdoing is obvious, but the authorities lack definitive proof and complain that they are unable to confirm their suspicions.

Journalists discovered that Sandu's cousin was receiving a salary from a Moldovan state-owned corporation and also from the presidential chancery: at least 10,000 euros per month.

This story is especially poignant because the cousin lives in Slovenia. Consequently, working in Moldova is extremely difficult for her, which explains her exorbitant salary.

President Sandu claimed ignorance of the matter, and the prosecutor's office immediately dropped all charges against her. However, the scandal has been significant: it could very well lead to the collapse of the parliamentary coalition and the fall of the government.