Houthis Claim a Series of Strikes on a Saudi Air Base

Houthis stated of a series of strikes on an air base in Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) asserts that it inflicted a series of strikes with the help of ballistic missiles and unmanned flying apparatuses on the air base named for King Khalid in Khamis Mushait in the south of Saudi Arabia. This TASS reports.

“Armed forces of Yemen conducted a large-scale operation directed against military objects and infrastructure, including aviation hangars, radar systems, takeoff-landing strips, warehouses of munitions, and other aims on the air base [named for] King Khalid in Khamis Mushait,” military representative of the Houthis Yahya Saree stated in a Telegram channel. He added that during the attack “dozens of ballistic missiles and UAVs” were used.

The situation in Yemen sharply sharpened at the beginning of September, when the rebel movement passed into an offensive in the southwest of the country. Simultaneously with a ground advance the Houthis began to inflict strikes with the help of missiles and drones on coastal districts of the Red Sea and the surroundings of the city of Taiz, striving to cut paths to Mocha and to advance to districts located near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which has a strategic significance.

On 11 September a military representative of the Houthis reported that formations of Ansar Allah began an operation on the western coast of Yemen with the aim of a displacement from there of Saudi forces. By his assertion, the cause became “continuing throughout recent years attacks of forces supported by Saudi Arabia on inhabitants, villages, and districts of the western coast.” On 12 September a member of the politburo of Ansar Allah Huzam al-Asad confirmed to TASS that the Houthis completed an operation on the establishment of control over territories in the west of Yemen that have an exit to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.