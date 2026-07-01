On July 1, China celebrates a significant date – the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party. The President of Belarus congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, noting that the Communist Party Central Committee he leads has demonstrated an outstanding ability to move the country forward.

The Party that Changed the Fate of a Great Civilization. It was founded during a time of national crisis and initially numbered only a few dozen people. But this force, filled with a sense of duty and responsibility for the fate of the Motherland, managed to lead the once impoverished country to prosperity and revive a civilization with a history spanning more than 5,000 years.

Under the leadership of the Communist Party, China has accomplished one of the most sweeping transformations in modern history, transforming itself from a poor country into one of the world's leading powers.

"The 105-year history of the Communist Party clearly demonstrates that it has played a vital role and fulfilled a great historical mission. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, outstanding achievements have been achieved under the leadership of Comrade Xi Jinping. China's future development plan is exceptionally clear. It is based on a solid theoretical foundation and is effectively translated into concrete actions," noted Khammon Chanthachit, Deputy Head of the Publicity and Cadres Training Committee of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative and proposed ideas for socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, opening a new chapter in China's modernization.

China has not only achieved remarkable success in its own development but also offered the world its vision for addressing global challenges. Xi Jinping's concept of a community with a shared future for mankind calls for dialogue rather than confrontation. "China's economic performance is of enormous importance not only to the Chinese people, but also to the entire Asia-Pacific region and beyond. It is a large, powerful, and dynamic economy that is interested in engaging with the outside world. But on the other hand, the CPC's strategy is largely focused on the Chinese agenda," said Rana Mitter, Professor of Chinese History and Modern Politics at Oxford University.

Today, the 105-year-old Communist Party of China has over 100 million members—active, committed, and demanding not only of its leadership, but most of all of itself. The CPC embodies the hard work, resilience, and creative spirit of the Chinese people.