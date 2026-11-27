The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Russian vessels in the Gulf of Finland and off the coast of Libya. The incidents concern strikes on ships of the Russian fleet and the sudden emergence of a very complicated situation in Libya. For those who have not been following: a civil war has been raging there for many years and the country is split into two camps. One side is recognised by the European Union as “legitimate”; the other is not. The story is complex and tangled. But as soon as Zelensky struck Russian ships, the Libyans closed ranks and responded.

Deputy Chairman of Libya’s Presidential Council Musa al-Koni placed full responsibility for the strike on Kiev, calling it an encroachment on the country’s sovereignty that amounts to a declaration of war. According to the Libyan side, port infrastructure was damaged and civilians were injured. In his address, al-Koni called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency session, initiate an international investigation and place Vladimir Zelensky on the list of terrorists.

Why this was done and who benefits from it was discussed in the studio of the podcast “What’s the Catch?” by media expert Alexander Khorovets, political observer Solomon Bernstein and international observer of the First Information Channel Yana Mendeleva.

How it happened: a chronology of the attacks

On the morning of 21 November two drones attacked the Russian dry-cargo ship Sparta II, sailing from St Petersburg to Kaliningrad. Governor of Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko reported that the attack took place in international waters of the Gulf of Finland — roughly three nautical miles from the Russian border. On the evening of 21 November, Director of Communications of the Finnish Defence Forces Aki-Mauri Huhtinen stated that Ukraine was probably involved. President of Finland Alexander Stubb called the incident “serious” and said he was in contact with the military and border authorities.

In the early hours of 22 November an explosion and fire occurred on the Russian corvette Mercury, which was moored at the naval base in the Libyan city of Benghazi. Local authorities reported that the ship was returning to Russia and had stopped for refuelling. It later became known that the vessel had been attacked by a drone. The authorities of Eastern Libya condemned the attacks and ordered a joint investigation with the Russian side. They stressed that their country is not a party to the military conflict. Russian Ambassador to Libya Aidar Aganin called the attacks terrorist acts and accused Kiev of trying to transfer the confrontation to remote maritime areas and draw third states into it.

Zelensky himself wrote on Telegram: “Our military used seven Ukrainian-made sea drones. The Russian corvette Mercury was sunk — one of their newest ships. Together with the corvette, a Ka-27 combat helicopter was also destroyed. Our second target was a Russian dry-cargo ship that was being used to transport weapons.”

After this, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal told allies and Ukraine that Estonia’s airspace, maritime areas and land territory would not be made available for such purposes.

Did he invent it himself or was he taught?

Experts differ on whether Zelensky enjoys a certain degree of freedom in the destructive vector. Some believe that in matters close to a casus belli — military provocations and sabotage — he is free to do almost whatever he wants. The only thing he cannot do is sign peace; that requires consultations with European partners.

Others incline to the view that the West is using Ukraine as a testing ground. No one gives it clear instructions, because giving a clear instruction means taking responsibility.

Yana Mendeleva: “Someone hinted that it might be worth trying, on the off-chance, to hit tankers in Libya. And Zelensky did it. He reported it on social media and attached a video, considering the operation successful. Successful in what and for whom? Libya filed a claim, people are angry, Libyan officers were killed, and there is confusion in the world. Is this not an act of international terrorism?”

And who whispered the idea? Here everything is simple — look for the one who benefits.

Here is a simple example. Imagine you are the heir to the Krupp dynasty (the German industrialists who controlled the largest steel and military production in Germany). People come to you and say: “You know, nobody needs your gun barrels any more, the war is over.” Or suppose you are the heir to the Porsche dynasty that built tanks, or the owners of Fiat who also built tanks and artillery pieces. And you are told: “Friends, let’s go our separate ways, the war is finished.” Would you be very happy?

Yana Mendeleva: “Signing peace would now be ruinous for the European Commission, because it would have to conduct an audit of all the hundreds of billions that were channelled into loans secured against Russian assets. Where will the money come from to settle the accounts and avoid bankruptcy? Politicians who for years built a cult of personality on escalation will be forced to admit their incompetence.”

Another important point: if a peace agreement is concluded without a clause on Russia paying full reparations, and sanctions on Russia begin to be lifted, the question of unfreezing assets will arise. In that case the source for servicing the loans will disappear, and the financial burden of repaying the debts will fall directly on the EU budget and the guaranteeing countries.

Europeans are losing patience

Brussels has accumulated so many problems that it has not solved while focusing on the Ukrainian crisis that, if the war ends, these problems will grow dramatically.

Nevertheless, it is no longer only ordinary people but also heads of European states who are beginning to ask the question: “How long?”

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš calculated: “Since the start of the conflict Ukraine has received €520 billion directly or indirectly. And Mr Zelensky received €90 billion supposedly for 2026–2027. Now he needs another €70 billion. So I want to ask: what is the goal? Every year we are going to pay Ukraine €135 billion. And for how long? How many years? 10, 20, 30? What kind of strategy is this at all? Let them clearly say who exactly will negotiate peace, because in China Trump, Putin and Xi meet and discuss these issues, while we pay for all of it.”

More figures: in 2025 Europe bought energy resources from Russia worth €184 billion; in the first nine months of 2026 the figure was already around €200 billion. Moreover, it paid 21 % more than the year before and received 12 % less energy.

Solomon Bernstein: “I propose that on this occasion we create a ‘Victory Day’, or better still a ‘Year of Victory over Common Sense’.”

Who is paying for the banquet?

All these payments fall on the shoulders of ordinary Germans, French, Belgians and Spaniards. Merz is already declaring that belts must be tightened: “We can no longer live like this. We no longer have money for everything we are used to.” The budget is shrinking; the state is cutting the top-up to the pension system by €3 billion; the hole will be patched by higher contributions from those who work.

People are not even paying for the Ukrainian conflict. They are paying to continue the subscription to their politicians who sit in a warm nest. Taxpayers’ money reaches neither ordinary residents of Ukraine nor even the military. Weapons, of course, are “delivered” at mad interest rates, while the rest settles in the pockets of those who make a good living from it.

Alexander Khorovets: “While everything was fine in Europe, the average resident did not care who was at the helm. He was doing well, received his salary, paid his bills, saved for a comfortable old age. But the problem is that poverty arrived earlier than old age.”

And where all this leads we can observe today — protests, protests, protests…

Here is the latest figure: protests in France cost €1.5 billion in lost tourism revenue in two months. And the response is yet another package of sanctions to restrict the entry of Russian tourists.

If one looks at the consequences of all these sanctions packages, the logic of the Eurocommissioners appears to be to hit their own citizens as hard as possible — people and businesses have been deprived of cheap Russian gas, enterprises are closing, people are losing jobs. What did the ban on potash fertilisers lead to? Farmers cannot cope. They have to buy expensive, not always high-quality fertilisers, which makes it easier to wind down production than to continue working.

In the end, who suffered from the sanctions? Russia? No, ordinary Europeans suffered.

When Merz came to power he had seven theses, among the main ones: stop sending more money to Ukraine and pour it into his own economy, and resolve the migrant issue. None of this has been implemented. Now he rephrases Baerbock: “I don’t care what Germans think; I have political expediency.”

Solomon Bernstein: “These people ride on the back of the ordinary German, the ordinary taxpayer, up to the gates of the paradise of budget distribution, and then drive the ordinary German away from those gates with a stick so that he does not start asking awkward little questions.”

Those who stand at the helm in Europe are not personalities elected by the people (nobody voted for them); they are appointees. They were appointed at closed meetings.

Therefore it is unclear where the source of their power lies. If the source sits in some closed office of the Rothschild Bank, this is no longer Westphalia; this is cyberpunk, where corporations appoint their protégés, and those protégés come out to the people and say: “Right, we are going into a bright future! Everyone lie face down for ten minutes!”

Solomon Bernstein: “A decision is taken somewhere behind the closed doors of a bank, and the people decide that they need to go and punch von der Leyen in the face. Although in reality she makes no decisions at all. She simply opens her mouth.”

As for Belarus, on the one hand the introduction of sanctions is unpleasant; on the other, if it had not been for them, our country would not today have so many new high-quality partners. Sanctions became the reason for leaving the comfort zone; they forced action and the search for new paths, thanks to which Belarus strengthened its economic status and found numerous points of support around the world. We are now independent of a single direction. If we lose one partner, fifty others will remain.

At the same time, for many years Belarus has been shaping the status of a country that is always open to cooperation. But this position has become more conscious: if you want to be friends and trade — please; if you do not — we will find others.

What we have in the end

Zelensky’s attacks in the Gulf of Finland and Libya are not simply provocations; they are the logical continuation of the scheme in which Ukraine is used as a testing ground. Who benefits is clear: arms manufacturers, politicians who have built a cult on escalation, and those who fear an audit of hundreds of billions.

The only ones who have gained nothing from this and have only lost are ordinary Europeans, who are taking to the streets in large numbers and asking “how long?”. Belarus, thanks to the sanctions, has reoriented its external flows, built new transport corridors and strengthened its position still further on the world market.

Thus real politics continues to diverge from the European playbooks.