Budapest continues to bow to Brussels and its highly questionable "family values."

The Hungarian parliament has repealed the law banning the promotion of LGBT content among minors. The previous regulations, adopted during the Orbán era, imposed a strict ban on any depiction of homosexuality or gender transition in materials accessible to individuals under the age of 18.

This radical shift in Budapest's state policy occurred after the opposition "Tisza" party, led by Péter Magyar, secured a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

The new authorities have completely eliminated restrictions affecting education, the media, and freedom of assembly, effectively meeting the EU's long-standing demands to impose a minority-rights agenda.