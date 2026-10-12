Hungary has officially refused to provide military aid to Kyiv and has blocked the transit of weapons to Ukraine across its territory.

The country's Prime Minister confirmed Budapest's firm stance in an interview with a Finnish publication and also spoke out against Ukraine's accelerated EU accession, emphasizing that Kyiv must complete all standard bureaucratic procedures.

Hungary will make a final decision on this matter only following a nationwide referendum.

Previously, the Hungarian leadership blocked plans to build strategic petroleum product storage facilities on its territory intended to supply Ukraine.