Hungary Insists on Abandoning Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to EU

The final statement on the first day of the EU summit excluded the clause on Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union, following the initiative of Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar.

Magyar stated that after an agreement with Kyiv on the restoration of the rights of the Transcarpathian Hungarians, Budapest will not interfere with the commencement of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. However, Magyar stated that Hungary remains opposed to any country's accelerated accession to the EU, maintaining a "merits-based" approach. Otherwise, Kyiv was promised support, including funds and weapons to continue the war, as well as security guarantees and the deployment of military missions in the event of a cessation of hostilities.