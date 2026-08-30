Iceland has shattered the EU's dreams of northern expansion. These are the headlines that have filled Western media outlets following the country's referendum.

Thirteen years after the EU accession negotiations were suspended, nearly 53% of Icelanders voted against resuming them. About 47% voted in favor. The difference was 12,600 votes.

The majority of Icelanders want to maintain full independence and absolute sovereignty. They fear Brussels will seize their natural resources and, in particular, restrict industrial fishing.