IMF: World Faces Major Economic Crisis

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The conflict in Iran, if it continues, could lead to a global economic recession, IMF forecasts.

Experts predict that if the conflict in the Persian Gulf spreads to other regions, oil prices could soar by 100% compared to January. If it remains localized and quickly resolves, energy prices will only rise by 19% by the end of the year.