In Ceuta, police fires warning shots at undocumented immigrants

Migration chaos is daunting in Ceuta. Spanish police fired warning shots in an attempt to stop a crowd of undocumented immigrants. Hundreds of migrants were attempting to force their way into a temporary accommodation center without waiting their turn to be accommodated.

The reception system in Ceuta is under severe strain due to the influx of undocumented immigrants from Morocco. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced that there are more than 3,300 places available in temporary accommodation centers, promising to increase this to 6,000. Meanwhile, thousands of undocumented immigrants are stranded on the streets, beaches, and parks of Ceuta.

The deportation of undocumented immigrants back to Morocco is proceeding very slowly. Ceuta residents are protesting to demand effective action, but for now they are forced to endure rising crime and unsanitary conditions.