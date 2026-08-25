So-called "war tourism" is actively developing in Ukraine. Companies in the country, as well as Western firms, are offering a growing range of tours. Now, anyone of any income can afford the pleasure of immersing themselves in the atmosphere of war.

For $150-$200, they can arrange visits to sites of recent military action, which are now completely safe.

For true connoisseurs, there are tours to Kharkiv and the front line itself. Since the military is hired to provide security, tourists will have to pay between $15,000 and $25,000. As a bonus, they get the chance to shoot or fly a drone, and upon returning home, boast about having "killed someone."

Photo: RIA Novosti