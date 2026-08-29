In India the construction of nine nuclear reactors is under way. By 2047 the country intends to increase atomic generation to 100 GW. This is reported by TV BRICS with reference to the IANS agency.

At present 24 power units of nuclear power plants are operated in the country. To accelerate the development of the nuclear-energy industry, new programs have been adopted aimed at strengthening production, supporting innovation, and attracting private business.

It is noted that the authorities are placing a bet on atomic energy as a source of clean and stable energy. The reactors work around the clock, providing low-carbon electricity supply, complementing renewable sources of energy, reducing dependence on imported fuel, and helping India fulfill climate obligations.

India’s atomic program is built on technological self-sufficiency. Such an approach took shape after fuel embargoes in the past. It allows the use of the enormous reserves of thorium (a radioactive metal of natural origin) that exist in the country. In addition, India possesses the technology of vitrification of high-level waste — it turns them into a glass-like mass for safe storage and utilization.

Now the country is developing its own competencies at all stages of the nuclear fuel cycle: from the design of reactors and the production of fuel to the handling of waste and the introduction of advanced technologies.