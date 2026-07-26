Iran calls for condemnation of Ukrainian Armed Forces attack in Caspian Sea

The Iranian Foreign Minister called on the UN Security Council, the EU, and the international community to respond decisively to the incident in the Caspian Sea and emphasized the need to hold those responsible accountable.

This was announced following a telephone conversation between Araghchi and European Union Foreign Minister Kallas.

The day before, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck an Iranian merchant vessel, killing one crew member and injuring two others. Tehran stated that it strongly condemns the attack on the civilian vessel and reserves the right to retaliate.