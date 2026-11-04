The Iranian Armed Forces have been placed on high alert. The end of the US elections, November 4, was mentioned as a possible date for an American attack.

The day before, reports emerged that Washington and Tehran had agreed on the terms under which they would return to the June ceasefire memorandum. However, on November 4, media outlets reported that Iran and the US were currently not negotiating.

In recent weeks, the United States has been deploying new air units and air defense systems to the Middle East. Meanwhile, the world waits to see whether US President Donald Trump will order further attacks.

Photo: RIA Novosti