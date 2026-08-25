Iran Ready to Respond to US Economic Pressure with Military Force

Iran is prepared to respond to US economic pressure with military force. According to The New York Times, Tehran has ignored Washington's tough new sanctions and threats from the White House.

American analysts predict that, instead of making concessions on its nuclear program, the Islamic Republic will resort to military escalation. The situation is escalating around the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran previously closed. The region's main shipping artery has found itself at the center of a violent standoff.

Iran has emphasized that it will consider any country's support for US sanctions an act of war. Tehran has made the only exception for Iraq, allowing limited passage for its tankers. For the rest of the world, this vital oil corridor remains at risk of being completely closed.