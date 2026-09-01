Iran Restores Missile Production After US Airstrikes

Iran has fully restored its missile production facilities damaged by US airstrikes and moved them to more secure and protected locations. This was stated by Mohammad Reza Naghdi, Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV.

"Iran's advantage in this war is that all weapons are produced domestically. All facilities have been restored to the safest possible locations, and they are now operating using modern, advanced technologies and achieving higher production volumes," he said.

The advisor also added that a number of older factories were vulnerable because their coordinates were known to the enemy, but the Iranian side has taken these shortcomings into account and has carried out the necessary corrections.

The IRGC has previously stated that the number of missiles Iran produces exceeds the number actually used to strike the enemy. It has also emphasized that Tehran intends to continue producing missiles even if the conflict drags on for years.