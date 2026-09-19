MINSK, September 19 (news.by) — Iran’s nuclear program will be the central theme of Trump’s speech.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to make the Iranian nuclear program the key theme of his address from the rostrum of the U.N. General Assembly next week, Fox News reported.

Trump intends to speak about the unacceptability of Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons. In addition, the U.S. president wants to discuss his 20-point plan for a settlement in the Gaza Strip.

Tehran has stressed many times that it is not trying to create nuclear weapons. Moreover, Western intelligence services have not found any evidence that Iran is developing nuclear weapons. At the end of January that was attested to, among others, by The New York Times.

Since 2003 a fatwa (religious ruling) of the former supreme leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been in force in Iran, under which the production of nuclear weapons is forbidden.