Iran Suspends Retaliatory Strikes on US Military Facilities

The Iranian Armed Forces have ceased retaliatory strikes on US military facilities in the Middle East. This step was taken after the cessation of attacks on the territory of the Islamic Republic.

According to an Iranian military spokesperson, the Americans suspended their attacks over the past two nights. Since Iran's strategy was fundamentally retaliatory, Tehran also ceased retaliatory operations.

It was emphasized that the Iranian military sought to focus on the enemy's radar facilities and support centers "in order to deter the enemy from continuing its aggression by any possible means."