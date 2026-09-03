Iranian military personnel struck a key object at a U.S. base in Kuwait, RIA Novosti writes with reference to the television channel Press TV.

“A key object at the American base in Kuwait was struck; columns of smoke rose into the air,” the report says. In the attack missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles were used.

In the middle of June the United States and Iran signed a memorandum called to launch a process of the conclusion of a peace agreement. However three weeks later a new turn of escalation began: the United States accused Iran of shellings of commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, after which the sides renewed an exchange of strikes.

On 20 August Donald Trump announced the beginning of an economic operation against Tehran which, by his assertion, means isolation of an unprecedented scale. The head of the MFA of the Islamic Republic, Abbas Araghchi, considered his statements an admission of a loss in the conflict. He called them a distracting maneuver from an internal crisis that will lead the United States to a still greater defeat.