The Iranian Foreign Ministry has declared Ukraine a legitimate military target for the Islamic Republic following an armed incident at sea. Tehran accuses the Kyiv regime of attacking an Iranian merchant vessel, allegedly on orders from Israeli intelligence.

According to the diplomatic ministry, an Iranian sailor was killed in the attack. Iran categorizes Kyiv's actions as state terrorism and international piracy.

The statement emphasizes that Tehran reserves the right to retaliate, and that any Ukrainian military or government facilities worldwide are now considered legitimate targets for retaliatory strikes by the Iranian armed forces.