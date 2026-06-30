The BRICS family can grow, and Iraq hopes to become part of the group, the Iraqi Ambassador to Russia stated.

According to the diplomat, potential BRICS membership depends on many factors, including how the organization operates and the conditions for accession, but it is definitely a good idea.

Currently, BRICS unites 10 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Indonesia. Belarus officially became a partner country of the bloc in November 2024.