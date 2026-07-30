IRGC retaliates against US base in Kuwait

The Iranian military launched strikes against the US-led Ali al-Salem airbase in Kuwait in response to US attacks on Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reported that two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility were destroyed, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that US forces had completed another wave of strikes against Iran on the night of July 30.

"Today, as part of Operation Nasr-2 and the punishment of the aggressor, IRGC forces attacked the US-led Ali al-Salem airbase, destroying two drone hangars and a fuel storage facility for aircraft and military helicopters," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by Iran's state broadcaster.

On July 8, US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire reached with Iran on the night of June 18 was no longer in effect. Since July 8, the US military has carried out several attacks on Iran.

US Central Command claimed that this was in response to Tehran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US bases in several Middle Eastern countries. Tehran also accused Washington of violating the ceasefire agreement.