Israel strikes largest city in southern Lebanon

Israel is not relenting and continues to attack Lebanon. This time, the target is the largest city in the south, Tyre. Residents are forced to flee their homes, and shelters are filled with people. Earlier, nine people were killed in an Israeli airstrike near the city. Over the past 24 hours, 29 Lebanese have died.

As for Iran itself, Tel Aviv and Tehran are signaling a halt to attacks after the recent escalation. Netanyahu, however, warned that he would give a "decisive response" to the attack. Iran responded by stating that it had given Israel a "painful response" and would cease its attacks.

The Belarusian Embassy in Israel calls on Belarusians there to exercise vigilance, limiting their movement within the country and avoiding crowded places. They are advised to remain near secure areas or shelters, and if instructed to do so, to remain there until officially notified by the Home Front Command.