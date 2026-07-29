Italian Mafia Tries to Buy AFU's Drones on Black Market
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Palermo prosecutor claims the Italian Mafia is attempting to purchase Ukrainian Armed Forces drones on a large scale on the black market.
The shipment from the Balkans was confiscated, but police are certain the criminal clans already possess such weapons. Specifically, there have been shipments of drones equipped with ammunition-dropping modules.
So far, Italian authorities have seen no way to stop these purchases and have not requested assistance from Kyiv.