A resolution on the complete cessation of arms supplies to Kyiv has been submitted to the Italian parliament. The initiative was put forward by the opposition party “National Future.”

Deputies state that sanctions against Russia are destroying the country’s economy and hitting citizens’ wallets. The opposition proposes directing the saved millions of euros toward social support for families.

Against this background, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto admitted that without Western weapons Ukraine would disappear instantly. He compared military tranches to medicine without which the patient simply would not survive.

However, the West is increasingly less willing to save the patient. The day before, the US administration blocked the transfer to Kyiv of the $400 million approved by Congress, stretching these deliveries until 2029.