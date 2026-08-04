Tokyo is acknowledging the possibility of a major military conflict in East Asia.

According to the Ministry of Defense's report, the situation will be similar to what has developed in Ukraine. Japanese military analysts emphasize that security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region are currently particularly acute. They predict that the global international situation around the Japanese islands will deteriorate further in the future. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense urges its colleagues not to rule out the most serious scenarios.

Against the backdrop of such alarming conclusions, Tokyo plans to continue the systematic strengthening of its military potential.