How a businessman and a couple of students in love became alleged spies for Poland

The Polish media today came out with loud headlines. About the fact that the internal security service had foiled a spy network working for the Russian special services. It is alleged that they not only videotaped moving trains, but also installed hidden cameras transmitting pictures in real time.

A little later, it will become known that three of the so-called spy group are citizens of Belarus. And they do not seem to be obvious supporters of the current government of Belarus. On the contrary, they seem to have gone to Poland to build a new life. Only the politicians, foundations and other coordinating councils who have run away there do not care about their electorate.

In general, everything in this story suggests that this is an act of desperation by the Polish secret services: a quick show of a small victorious operation against the background of recent failures with planes and agents. The elections in Poland in the fall are a time when such revealing stories are much needed. To distract attention from the falling ratings of the ruling party and the failures of the Polish authorities in their economic policy. Evgeny Gorin told in detail about the white-washed operation of Polish law-enforcers.

The first acquaintance with the information around the arrested Belarusians generates a lot of questions. Well, first of all, the moment of arrest. It is reported that special services just came to their house. That is, it turns out that nobody was caught red-handed on the railway tracks. I wonder what kind of evidence, other than loud statements in the media, will be used?

And second, who's the one in custody? And then something unimaginable comes out. One of the girls appointed by the Polish intelligence services to play the role of spy just recently came of age. 18 years old. Maria Medvedeva. She studied in Poland. Her boyfriend, a Belarusian, is also detained.

PAVEL MEDVEDEV, FATHER OF M. MEDVEDEVA, DETAINED IN POLAND:

They are being detained under Sections 130 and 18, Espionage. I was stunned, really. How can an 18-year-old child studying in Poland for only six months be a spy? She dreamed of studying.

SVETLANA MEDVEDEVA, MOTHER OF M. MEDVEDEVA, DETAINED IN POLAND

Her dream was to study journalism, there were more prospects. She wanted to work at it, to develop.

PAVEL MEDVEDEV, FATHER OF M. MEDVEDEVA, DETAINED IN POLAND:

She's been studying since October 2022, and then I find out she's been detained and charged with spying against Poland.

SVETLANA MEDVEDEVA, MOTHER OF M. MEDVEDEVA, DETAINED IN POLAND

She loved Poland, wanted to work there. She liked it very much, she studied well.

Photos and information about her appeared on the Internet during the day. Maria studied very briefly at BSU in the Faculty of Journalism. According to her Instagram, she participated in street events in 2020. And she was subscribed, for example, to Olena Zelenskaya, First Lady of Ukraine. I wouldn't suspect Maria of sympathizing with the Belarusian authorities.

That might have been a good argument for yourself to be enrolled in a university in Warsaw. So many become students there that way. Maria's boyfriend Vladislav has only been in Poland for a month and is already a spy. By the way he signed for Tsepkalo in the presidential election. A week ago, Vladislav went missing.

ALEXANDER POSMITYUKHA, FATHER OF V. POSMITYUKHA, DETAINED IN POLAND

He left a month ago, was in touch every day, telling me what was working there somewhere (something to do with catering). Said he was okay with the girl, sent pictures. It was okay, it was good. And then he suddenly went missing. On March 8, he didn't wish his mother a happy holiday, and in our family that was basically impossible. We were very scared, of course, because we weren't in touch. And while we were in some darkness, some emotional abyss, a call was made from Poland to his brother's phone. And there was a woman with a Polish accent who said he was detained in the city of Lublin. And his detention is linked to some sort of espionage activity against the Republic of Poland. Anyway, some horror. Although he's a perfectly peaceful, measured adult. Yes, he has his own vision of what's going on in the world, but he hasn't been seen to have any such desire to engage in illegal activities. This is some crazy nonsense. I'll never believe it. This is some kind of scam. I tried to figure out, to analyze the situation, tried to put myself in his shoes. How could that happen? I only assume one possibility that someone set him up. A fabricated situation.

Another spy, according to the Polish intelligence services, is Nikolai Moskalenko, 51 years old.

ELLA DZHANGOZOVA, FORMER WIFE OF N. MOSKALENKO, DETAINED IN POLAND:

I'm his ex-wife, we've been divorced for a long time and haven't lived together since about 2011. From what I know about him, he lived in Poland, worked, tried to run some business there, traded in different directions. But I don't know the nuances, the details. We had little contact and mostly it was about our common kids. It's incredible to me. When I heard about the charge against him, I was shocked and, above all, surprised. My first reaction is laughter, so for me it's so out of picture with his personality that at first I just laughed, because I just thought it was completely incredible.

Little is known about him. In 2021 he left Belarus and never returned. But an interesting detail: even on his passport, he was photographed in NATO uniform. In general, however surreal it looks, it is quite in the logic of the Polish secret services. Their recent failure in Belarus is a very painful disgrace for them. And given the fact that they're starting to catch everyone, even people opposed to the Belarusian authorities, it doesn't seem so surprising. Even Poles are in trouble in Warsaw, like the activist Ochojska, who told of the murder of more than 300 refugees on the border. Now it turns out that even teenagers from Belarus pose a threat to Poland's national security.