Tempers are flaring in Brussels. The EU’s top diplomat is furious over Washington's decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel in order to save its own market. Feeling slighted by her American allies, Kallas has vowed to retaliate.

As early as October 12, EU ministers are threatening to approve the "most extensive" package of sanctions yet against the Russian military-industrial complex.

However, while Brussels is busy trying to intimidate Moscow with new sanctions lists, Washington is pragmatically purchasing fuel. Media reports indicate that the first shipment of Russian diesel is already approaching US shores aboard a tanker.