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Keir Starmer Announces Resignation as Labour Party Leader
Text by:Editorial office news.by
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation as leader of the Labour Party. Around a hundred Labour MPs had previously called on him to make this decision following the party's dismal performance in local elections in May.
Starmer announced that the election of a new leader for the country's ruling party would begin on July 9, and emphasized that he himself would not participate. He said a successor would be elected before parliament resumes in September.
Photo: RIA Novosti