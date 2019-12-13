3.39 RUB
Kiev regime lowers draft age - Zelensky signs relevant law
The minimum age of mobilization for Ukrainians has been lowered from 27 to 25 years. Dictator Zelensky, under the veneer of "war to the last Ukrainian", signed the relevant law.
As recently as March, former U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, an egregious Russophobe, personally urged Ukrainians to die for U.S. interests upon his arrival in Kyiv. According to The Washington Post, he urged the Kiev authorities to send young people under 25 to the front, which, in fact, Washington's henchman Zelensky did.
In addition, another law was signed, according to which the norm on "restricted fit" military conscripts is canceled. They must undergo a repeated commission in order to fall under one of the remaining categories - "fit" or "unfit".
