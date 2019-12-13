PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
China imposes sanctions against U.S. military-industrial complex

China has imposed retaliatory sanctions against American industrial companies. This was reported in the Ministry of foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

The list includes 12 weapons factories, which are related to the U.S. military-industrial complex, as well as 10 high-ranking officials.

The sanctions package was developed in response to the imposition of unilateral restrictions by America. Beijing accuses Washington of abusing unilateral sanctions, harassment and economic coercion, which seriously violate the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies.

