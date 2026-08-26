By starting the special military operation in February 2022, Russia was two weeks ahead of an invasion of Russian territory by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine planned to attack on March 8, 2022. This was stated in an interview with TASS by an advisor to the President of Russia.

Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the President of Russia:

“It has now been somewhat forgotten, so it is high time to remind: documents found by our military already at the beginning of the SMO in the abandoned headquarters of one of the Territorial Defense brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine indicated a specific deadline for the invasion of Russia — March 8, 2022. We were ahead of them by two weeks. Symbolically they wanted to present us with war as a ‘gift’ for Women’s Day. And instead they received, thanks to the foresight of the Russian leadership, a ‘black mark’ of our, formerly common, military holiday.”

And, as we already know, at that very time the West was “masquerading as a supporter of the Minsk agreements.” In reality behind this stood Ukraine’s preparation for war with Russia, the politician recalled.