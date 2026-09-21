Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow's trading partners reject the policy of imposing US "hellish sanctions" against the Russian Federation. TASS reports this.

"We are in constant contact with our trading partners. You have already heard statements in which they assessed such potential secondary restrictions. They all unanimously express complete rejection of such a policy," the Kremlin representative noted, commenting on the document regarding US "hellish sanctions" against Russian oil and gas exports.

At the same time, Peskov said that Russia has learned to minimize the negative impact of sanctions. "More than 30,000 various sanctions have been imposed against Russia—corporate, sectoral, against individuals, and so on. Of course, Russia has largely adapted to these sanctions and found ways to minimize the negative impact of their implementation," he noted.

The Russian presidential press secretary added that such a document is unlikely to facilitate progress toward a settlement in Ukraine. In his view, the law also does not help revive bilateral relations.

In September 2026, US leader Donald Trump signed a bill passed by the US Congress to toughen sanctions against Russia. The initiative includes, among other things, secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners. According to the text of the bill, the United States may impose 100% tariffs on countries that are major buyers of Russian oil and gas. Additionally, the document outlines measures to tighten sanctions against Iran.